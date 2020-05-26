Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you thought doubting the Patriots was a popular preseason trope during the Tom Brady era, just wait for the lead-up to the 2020 campaign.

Ever since Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fans and media alike have forecast the end of New England’s reign over the AFC East. And, well, that trend continued Tuesday with a tweet from ESPN reporter Dianna Russini.

The Buffalo Bills are going to dethrone the New England Patriots in the AFC East. that’s my tuesday take for the day. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 26, 2020

As is always the case with takes like these, we’ll revisit the matter in January.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images