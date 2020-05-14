Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are fans already jumping from the New England Patriots’ ship?

Such an idea is gaining attention after TicketIQ data showed prices for Patriots home games have dropped 39 percent on the secondary market ahead of the 2020 NFL season, according to CBS Boston. The decline in prices is the furthest of any NFL team, and it might reflect widespread expectations of the Patriots falling from the ranks of Super Bowl contenders.

The Patriots rank 12th in the NFL, with an average ticket price of $433 on the secondary market. The price drop comes at a time the NFL average up 51 percent from 2019 at $391.

Demand for Patriots tickets also is down 13 percent from last year.

This TicketIQ data doesn’t necessarily reflect declining support for the Patriots. After the NFL released New England’s 2020 schedule last week, and lots of uncertainty over what impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the league and fans’ ability to attend games remains.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images