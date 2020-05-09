Four games erased an 86-year drought for the Boston Red Sox.

Back in 2004, the Sox pulled off arguably the greatest comeback in sports history against the New York Yankees in the ALCS before going on to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals in four games for the World Series.

Catcher Jason Varitek and gritty outfielder Trot Nixon were huge parts of that run, and they relived the game Friday evening as NESN broadcasted Game 4 of the historic series as part of our “Red Sox Encore.” They live-tweeted the game and answered questions from fans.

Here were some of the highlights from the takeover:

Nixon answered a fan who asked about when they knew they’d win the world series, and about the defining moment of that season.

These days, Nixon is coaching baseball, and his youngest son apparently is quite the dirt dog, taking after his dad.

Nixon says after that comeback against the Yankees, all their nerves went away.

Nixon said winning a World Series for the Red Sox was one of his ultimate goals.

In case you ever wondered who would win an arm wrestling contest between Varitek and David Ortiz, Tek fell to Papi. He also shared that he’d want Ortiz over Manny Ramirez at bat when you need a clutch hit.

Which no-hitter was Varitek’s favorite to catch? That would be Derek Lowe’s.

Pedro Martinez apparently went the wildest in the clubhouse after the victory.

Good times. It’s hard to believe we’re already 16 years removed from the 2004 World Series.

You can view the entire Twitter takeover on the Red Sox’s official account.

