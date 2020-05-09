Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Four games erased an 86-year drought for the Boston Red Sox.

Back in 2004, the Sox pulled off arguably the greatest comeback in sports history against the New York Yankees in the ALCS before going on to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals in four games for the World Series.

Catcher Jason Varitek and gritty outfielder Trot Nixon were huge parts of that run, and they relived the game Friday evening as NESN broadcasted Game 4 of the historic series as part of our “Red Sox Encore.” They live-tweeted the game and answered questions from fans.

Here were some of the highlights from the takeover:

Nixon answered a fan who asked about when they knew they’d win the world series, and about the defining moment of that season.

I felt like we were good enough to win the WS… But when I knew we had it was when Foulke came in. – Trot #WatchWithAChamp | @NESN https://t.co/TanbDi868g — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 9, 2020

When we beat the Yankees in August. You know the one with Tek… That was the pivotal moment. We got on the horse and started to go then. – Trot #WatchWithAChamp | @NESN https://t.co/RuDss5HXgP — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 9, 2020

The way we were playing for about two weeks before we made trades. We were playing great baseball. – Tek #WatchWithAChamp | @NESN https://t.co/RuDss5HXgP — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 9, 2020

Knowing? When we got the final out. Never take it for granted. – Tek#WatchWithAChamp | @NESN https://t.co/TanbDi868g — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 9, 2020

These days, Nixon is coaching baseball, and his youngest son apparently is quite the dirt dog, taking after his dad.

They're pretty scrappy out there. My youngest, his helmet is always tarred up. – Trot #WatchWithAChamp | @NESN https://t.co/qK8hYxMpN9 — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 9, 2020

Nixon says after that comeback against the Yankees, all their nerves went away.

Never.

Any sign of nervousness was shot in that NYY series. – Trot #WatchWithAChamp | @NESN https://t.co/MyIVwwHth5 — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 9, 2020

Nixon said winning a World Series for the Red Sox was one of his ultimate goals.

When I was drafted, it was the top accomplishment, besides getting to the big leagues. That's the one thing I wanted to do. It's the ultimate goal for any and everyone, but to do it for the Red Sox, those are things that you dream about. – Trot #WatchWithAChamp | @NESN https://t.co/OdBeaZ2aMI — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 9, 2020

In case you ever wondered who would win an arm wrestling contest between Varitek and David Ortiz, Tek fell to Papi. He also shared that he’d want Ortiz over Manny Ramirez at bat when you need a clutch hit.

I'd probably have to give it to David.

If we leg wrestle, I win. – Tek #WatchWithAChamp | @NESN https://t.co/hAjmsWf0bM — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 9, 2020

Which no-hitter was Varitek’s favorite to catch? That would be Derek Lowe’s.

They're all so unique and unexpected, but I'd probably have to say Nomo, a close one with D-Lowe's because we played together for so long. – Tek #WatchWithAChamp | @NESN https://t.co/LiIrxhTNr8 — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 9, 2020

Pedro Martinez apparently went the wildest in the clubhouse after the victory.

👏👏👏 to Tek & Trot for joining us tonight & bringing us the ‘04 World Series! #WatchWithAChamp | @NESN pic.twitter.com/c2AeEk7DxU — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 9, 2020

Good times. It’s hard to believe we’re already 16 years removed from the 2004 World Series.

You can view the entire Twitter takeover on the Red Sox’s official account.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/MLB