Are the New England Patriots seriously positioning themselves to tank for Trevor Lawrence?

Terry Bradshaw isn’t buying it.

There was a story making waves over the weekend from Bleacher Report in which an “AFC Evaluator” said he was worried the Patriots were essentially tanking for the Clemson quarterback, who at the moment is the consensus top player in 2021 NFL Draft.

But Bradshaw strongly rebuked that assertion while appearing on “Mad Dog Radio.”

“Never. I don’t see that ever happening. Are you kidding me?” Bradshaw said. “I would never entertain that thought, that kind of thinking. That’s not going to happen.”

Bradshaw goes on to make the valid point that there’s no guarantees in the draft, and in order for any quarterback to be successful they need at least a halfway decent offensive line and receiving group.

Look, the Patriots’ roster is going to look far different next season. They still have plenty of talent, but a lot of the “sure things” are gone, so it really is anyone’s guess as to how the pieces will come together for New England. But they still have Bill Belichick running the show, and as long as that’s happening it’s impossible to imagine the Patriots deliberately putting themselves in a position to lose.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images