It’s not quite PGA Tour Golf, and it’s certainly not the NFL, but on Sunday afternoon the two worlds will collide for the sole purpose of giving us something competitive to watch on television while raising money for coronavirus relief — which of course is the reason we have no sports in the first place.

Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson will face off against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods in “The Match: Champions For Charity” on TNT at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Even if you don’t like golf, there are plenty of reasons why this will be compelling. First and foremost they’ll be mic’d up, giving viewers a firsthand look at what it’s like to hang out with them.

Between the foursome, there are a total of eight Super Bowls and 20 major golf championships won. Imagine the stories that could be told during 18 holes of golf?

And with athletes as competitive as Brady, Mickelson, Manning and Woods, expect all the smack talk we’ve seen on social media to translate right to Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla.

Especially because it’s ranked as one of the most difficult courses in the world, so we’re hopefully bound to see Brady lose his mind and chuck a fairway wood or two.

Also, Charles Barkley, who will be on the broadcast with PGA golfer Justin Thomas, will be called in for a celeb shot, too. We promise, seeing his golf swing is reason enough to tune in if his commentary hasn’t already sold you.

And of course, anything can be compelling if there’s money on the line.

There’s no shortage of things you can wager on Sunday, so here are some of the odds and prop bets, via the DraftKings Sportsbook.

To win: Woods/Manning -200, Mickelson/Brady +175

Woods has been playing better golf recently compared to Mickelson, not to mention that the 2019 Masters champion is a member at Medalist. And having retired from the NFL a few years ago, Manning has had way more time to get out to the links in comparison to Brady. Take that as you will, because the format for Sunday certainly isn’t match play.

Leader after 3 holes: Woods/Manning +138, Mickelson/Brady +180

Leader after 9 holes: Woods/Manning -110, Mickelson/Brady +175

Leader after 12 holes: Woods/Manning -175, Mickelson/Brady +138, Tie +400

Leader after 15 holes: Woods/Manning -125, Mickelson/Brady +200

Back 9 winner: Woods/Manning -106, Mickelson/Brady +188, Tie +350

First to go 1-up: Woods/Manning -150, Mickelson/Brady +120

Hole 1 longest tee shot: Tom Brady +100, Peyton Manning -125

Hole in one during tournament: Yes +5000

Eagle in the tournament: Yes +300, No -400

Either team to hole a shot from off the green: Yes +240, No -305

Hole on which the Match will be won: Holes 15-17 -110, 18th Hole or extra holes +160, 14th hole or earlier +450

To be decided by a playoff: Yes +400, No -590

