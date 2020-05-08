All signs point to Tom Brady seeing an impressive streak come to an end before he even throws his first regular-season pass as a Buccaneer.

Brady will be thrown into the fire to start his Tampa Bay tenure, as the Bucs will open their 2020 slate with a road matchup against the New Orleans Saints. As it stands, Drew Brees and Co. are 6 1/2-point betting favorites for the season-opening clash, per ESPN’s David Purdum, citing Caesars Sportsbook.

Should the Saints remain the favorites, it will mark Brady’s first time entering a regular-season game as an underdog in 74 starts. According to Purdum, you’d have to go all the way back to Week 2 of the 2015 season for the last time Brady wasn’t favored heading into a regular-season game. The New England Patriots were 1-point road ‘dogs in Buffalo against the Bills.

To put the streak into perspective, Brees currently holds the second-longest active streak at nine, per Purdum.

Week 1 likely will be the steepest spread the Bucs face as underdogs over the course of the 2020 campaign. The rest of Tampa Bay’s toughest matchups — tilts against the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings — all will be played at Raymond James Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images