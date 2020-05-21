Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tropicana Field is open for business… soon.

The home of the Tampa Bay Rays will reopen its doors Monday, according to The Tampa Bay Times’ Marc Topkin. Only “extremely limited activities” will be allowed, however, including cardio exercises, light weights work and playing catch. Restrictions will include no throwing from mounds, no hitting in batting in cages and no visiting the weight room or clubhouse.

Players on the 40-man roster will be invited to participate in small-group workouts, though social distancing protocols will still be in place. Coaches and athletic trainers will attend the workouts, as well.

Tropicana Field has been closed since March 17, four days after Major League Baseball suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Florida was among the first states to begin easing coronavirus-related restrictions, opening the door for the Rays to slowly reopen their facilities.

Hopefully, this is a sign of more good things to come for the league — and sports in general.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images