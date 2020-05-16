Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Borussia Dortmund wanted to make sure it kept with tradition, despite the unprecedented circumstances throwing a wrench into the equation.

With the Bundesliga being the first of Europe’s major soccer leagues to resume play on Saturday, the German professional soccer club Dortmund earned a 4-0 win over Schalke while playing in an empty stadium.

But that still didn’t stop Dortmund from saluting their usually insane fan section known as the “Yellow Wall.”

You can watch it below:

Dortmund players applaud the yellow wall 😅 pic.twitter.com/kqoRq2hnBk — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 16, 2020

Dortmund’s 19-year-old star Erling Haaland explained how the message was “to my fans… to our fans” after the win.

This club man! 😭💛@ErlingHaaland pays tribute to the Dortmund fans who couldn't be at the game today. What an incredible bond.#beINBundesliga pic.twitter.com/5Lc2Pv7mWc — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 16, 2020

We think it was a pretty awesome display by Dortmund, who showed just because the “Yellow Wall” was not actually in attendance, the players still appreciate their support.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images