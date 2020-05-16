Borussia Dortmund wanted to make sure it kept with tradition, despite the unprecedented circumstances throwing a wrench into the equation.

With the Bundesliga being the first of Europe’s major soccer leagues to resume play on Saturday, the German professional soccer club Dortmund earned a 4-0 win over Schalke while playing in an empty stadium.

But that still didn’t stop Dortmund from saluting their usually insane fan section known as the “Yellow Wall.”

You can watch it below:

Dortmund’s 19-year-old star Erling Haaland explained how the message was “to my fans… to our fans” after the win.

We think it was a pretty awesome display by Dortmund, who showed just because the “Yellow Wall” was not actually in attendance, the players still appreciate their support.

More Soccer: Watch Dortmund Star’s Social-Distancing Goal Celebration In Bundesliga Return

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images