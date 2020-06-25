Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s official: the FIFA Women’s World Cup is going down under.

FIFA on Thursday named Australia and New Zealand as co-hosts of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The Oceanic countries’ bid beat Colombia’s 22-13 in a FIFA Council members’ vote.

The #FIFAWWC 2023 hosts are @FFA & @NZ_Football. Here you can find the FIFA Council vote breakdown. pic.twitter.com/uOxwl6ElL1 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 25, 2020

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will be the ninth edition of women’s soccer’s marquee event and the first Men’s or Women’s World Cup either Australia and New Zealand has hosted.

The United States women’s national team won the 2019 Women’s World Cup, which took place in France. Team USA almost certainly will vie for a three-peat of its world championship in 2023 when it takes on all comers.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images