Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter has no time for Nick Wright’s latest take.

The Boston Celtics center and FOX Sports 1 talking head actually have a history of sparring online, and it received a new chapter Thursday morning.

During Thursday’s airing of “First Things First,” Wright predicted the Milwaukee Bucks would make it to the NBA Finals later this fall following the restart of the 2019-20 season in late July.

Kanter took exception to the take.

🙄

Bro! Didn’t you say the same 💩

last year 😄 https://t.co/D8kCPMr3Sj — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) June 25, 2020

In Wright’s defense, the Bucks weren’t a bad pick last season, and they aren’t this time around, either. That said, this should be a postseason like no other, so if there ever was a time to go out on a limb, it would be now.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images