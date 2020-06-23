Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Barcelona has little choice but to strike back if it is to retain its domestic crown.

Barcelona will host Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday at Camp Nou in a La Liga Round 31 game. Barcelona is tied atop the La Liga standings with Real Madrid with 65 points but sits in second-place due to its inferior head-to-head record. Having lost control of La Liga’s title race Saturday, Barcelona must beat Bilbao and hope Real Madrid drops points this week in order to retake the reins.

Here’s how to watch Barcelona versus Bilbao.

When: Tuesday, June 23, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

