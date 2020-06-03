Vic Fangio on Tuesday acknowledged issues in our society need to be addressed.

But as for the NFL itself, the Denver Broncos head coach believes racism and discrimination do not exist within the league.

Fangio spoke with Broncos reporters on the heels of the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who was killed after now-former police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee down on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes. Fangio labeled Floyd’s death a “societal issue” before addressing the state of the NFL in terms of racial inequality.

“I think our problems in the NFL along those lines are minimal,” Fangio said, per ESPN. “We’re a league of meritocracy, you earn what you get, you get what you earn. I don’t see racism at all in the NFL, I don’t see discrimination in the NFL. We all live together, joined as one, for one common goal, and we all intermingle and mix tremendously. If society reflected an NFL team, we’d all be great.”

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson and safety Quandre Diggs were among NFL players who reacted to Fangio’s sentiment on Twitter.

This man a joke … https://t.co/RMkJhMp1QI — Chris Carson (@ccarson_32) June 3, 2020

Fangio is set to enter his second season as head coach of the Broncos, who finished 7-9 last season. He broke into the NFL in 1986 as a linebackers coach with the New Orleans Saints. From there, Fangio made pit stops in Carolina, Indianapolis, Houston, Baltimore, San Francisco and Chicago.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images