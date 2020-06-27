Bubba Wallace was the driving force behind NASCAR’s ban of the confederate flag at its events, a decision that wasn’t met with universal praise.

A group flew a confederate flag with a banner that read “Defund NASCAR” over Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, and there have been other protests about the ban, as well. Wallace reacted to some of the protests that have resulted from the ban, and in doing so also made a point about how those protests likely will be received.

“It’s their right to peaceful protest my man, so it’s part of it,” Wallace said on FOX Sports. “But you won’t see them inside the racetrack where we’re having a good time with the new fans who have purchased their tickets, purchased their favorite driver’s apparel. You won’t see it flying in there. Outside they’re just going to be making a lot of noise. You know, it’s part of it. It’s exactly what you see on the flip-side of everything going on in cities as they peacefully protest. But you won’t see cops pepper spraying them and shooting them with rubber bullets, will you?”

This comes following an FBI investigation that was the result of a noose being found inside Wallace’s stall at Talladega. The investigation determined the noose had been there for months and that Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime.

