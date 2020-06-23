The Birmingham, Ala., FBI office on Tuesday shared the findings of its investigation into the noose allegedly left at Darrell Wallace Jr.’s garage stall Sunday evening at Talladega Superspeedway.

The investigation found the noose was installed in the garage last year, and that “nobody could have known” that Wallace would be assigned the garage for the 2020 Geico 500. No federal charges will be pursued.

Here’s the full statement:

“On Monday, fifteen FBI special agents conducted numerous interviews regarding the situation at Talladega Superspeedway. After a thorough review of the facts and evidence surrounding the event, we have concluded that no federal crime was committed.

“The FBI learned that garage number 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week. The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR , that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019. Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week.

“The decision not to pursue federal charges is proper after reviewing all available facts and all applicable federal laws. We offer our thanks to NASCAR, Mr. Wallace, and everyone who cooperated with this investigation.”

In a separate statement, NASCAR said the investigation found Wallace “was not the target of a hate crime,” and that the garage pull rope was “fashioned like a noose.” The FBI did not offer any details on the origin of the noose, nor did it confirm whether the noose was designed and/or installed with nefarious intent.

Wallace finished 14th in Monday’s rescheduled Geico 500. The event was book-ended by demonstrations from fellow drivers and an emotional interview with Wallace.

