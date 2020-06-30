Cam Newton is ready for a fresh start.

The quarterback reportedly agreed to sign a one-year deal with the New England Patriots on Sunday night — a move that prompted plenty of social media reaction.

The 31-year-old appeared to confirm the move with a post to his Instagram story, and took it a step further by posting a new video titled “Farewell Carolina, Hello New England,” to his YouTube channel.

Newton admitted to being “angry” and that he never wanted to leave the Carolina Panthers — the team he spent his first nine NFL seasons with.

“Right now, like I’m angry, I just feel let down but at the same time, I’m not bitter,” Newton said. “I know since the first day I came into this league, that this day was gonna come. I’ve been with the organization, a great organization, for as long as I’ve been in the NFL. I’m sad for this day to come. But, at the end of the day, in the famous words of Nipsey (Hussle), ‘The marathon continues.’

“I never once wanted to leave Carolina,” he added. “Don’t let them believe, don’t let them believe anything else. It was their decision. I stuck with it and I knew that so I asked for a trade. Everything else, that’s BS.”

Watch the full video below:

It’s unclear if Newton will be New England’s starting QB come Week 1. But one thing is for sure, he certainly looks ready to fight for it.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images