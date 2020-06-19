Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Have a year, David Pastrnak.

The Bruins right winger added some more hardware to his collection when Boston announced its team award winners for the 2019-20 season Thursday. Pastrnak already collected the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy after finishing the NHL season tied with Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin with 48 goals. The 24-year-old was the first Bruins player to win the award.

Boston awarded the Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy, which is presented to the “Bruin with the most outstanding performance during home games,” according to the team. Pastrnak led the team in goals with 28 in 35 games at TD Garden.

Next up: Patrice Bergeron. The four-time Frank J. Selke Award winner took home the John P. Bucyk Award becaue he had the “greatest off-ice charitable contributions.”

We wholeheartedly agree.

And last but certainly not least is Brandon Carlo, who is the recipient of the Eddie Shore Award for his “exceptional hustle and determination throughout the season.” The defenseman earned a career-high 15 assists and 19 points.

Now the Bruins shift their focus to the Stanley Cup playoffs, which hopefully will take place this summer after the regular season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images