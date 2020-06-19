Theo Epstein was up for a special challenge Thursday.
The Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations connected from 50 yards out for #TrickShot4Snowy — a challenge that raises awareness for ALS and honors Calgary Flames assistant general manager and former Boston Red Sox writer for The Boston Globe, Chris Snow, who was diagnosed with the disease last summer.
According to SportsNet, the campaign was “launched by the Flames Foundation’s Candice Goudie on Wednesday as part of ALS Awareness Month in Canada, it encourages people to film a trick shot of any kind, post it and nominate two others to strut their stuff while asking for donations.”
What better time to raise awareness and donate to a good cause, right?
Epstein got in on the viral challenge and announced he’d make a donation before nominating one prominent Boston figure and a famous Illinois musician.
“For another trick shot for Snowy, I challenge David Ortiz and (Pearl Jam’s) Eddie Vedder.”
Theo Epstein connects from 50 yards, donates to #SnowyStrong to fight ALS, and nominates @RedSox’s @davidortiz and @PearlJam’s Eddie Vedder in the #TrickShot4Snowy challenge.
Keep up the fight @ChrisSnowCGY and @NHLFlames! https://t.co/Gh0fqhzh9I #ALSAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/s19LLza8Mk
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 19, 2020
We can’t wait to see what Ortiz and Vedder complete for the #TrickShot4Snowy.
To learn more about #TrickShot4Snowy, click here.
