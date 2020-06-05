Thursday was a day of remorse for Drew Brees.

Brees is facing heavy backlash after speaking out against NFL players kneeling during the national anthem Wednesday. The veteran quarterback issued a lengthy public apology Thursday morning and reportedly followed suit later in the day during a New Orleans Saints team meeting. Brees then took to Instagram again Thursday night, reiterating his regret while pledging to have his actions speak louder than his words.

“I know there’s not much that I can say that would make things any better right now, but I just want you to see in my eyes how sorry I am for the comments that I made yesterday,” Brees said. “I know that it hurt many people, especially friends, teammates, former teammates, loved ones, people that I care and respect deeply. That was never my intention. I wish I would have laid out what was on my heart in regards to the George Floyd murder, Ahmaud Arbery, the years and years of social injustice, police brutality and the need for so much reform and change in regard to legislation and so many things to bring equality to our black communities. I’m sorry, and I will do better and I will be part of the solution and I am your ally. I know no words will do that justice. That’s gonna have to be actions.”

For what it’s worth, Brees’ words seem to have gone over well with his teammates. A few of the Saints’ leaders, Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara and Demario Davis all publicly accepted Brees’ apologies.

