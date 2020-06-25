Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A familiar face from the Boston Red Sox family has passed away.

The team announced Wednesday night that Eddie Kasko has died at age 88. His 89th birthday was just three days away.

Kasko spent 29 seasons in the Red Sox organization, first as a player in 1966 before becoming a minor league manager from 1967 to 1969. He became the team’s major league manager in 1970, a role he held through 1973.

Kasko spent three seasons as a scout from 1974 to 1977 and earned himself an executive role in 1978, which he held until 1994. He was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2010.

Our deepest condolences go to Kasko’s family at this time.

