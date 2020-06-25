There was much to discuss Wednesday in a conference call between reporters and Boston Red Sox president and CEO, Sam Kennedy, and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

It was the first media availability since Major League Baseball and its players union agreed upon a 60-game season and extensive health and safety protocols.

Kennedy and Bloom made it clear that their organization is completely committed to playing baseball this year, and that means having “Spring Training 2.0” in their home markets as opposed to Florida, where COVID-19 cases continue to spike.

But workouts to ramp-up for the season may not be limited to just Fenway Park.

Per numerous reports from the call, the Red Sox have inquired with Boston College about potential use of their brand new facility, Brighton Field, as well as use of McCoy Stadium, the former home of Triple-A Pawtucket.

During the first two weeks of the season, teams will be allowed to carry 30 players and it will decrease from there. Meanwhile, phase one of training camp will only permit small group workouts consisting of a few players.

At first, it may make sense to spread these groups out across various fields in the Greater Boston Area to make staggering workouts between groups a bit easier.

Especially since the Red Sox anticipate full participation, as noted by Bloom in the call.

