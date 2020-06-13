Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gregg Popovich never has been one to shy away from saying things that could be perceived as even remotely controversial.

And in a conversation published Saturday, the San Antonio Spurs coach took aim at the NFL — including two of the most prominent owners in the league.

Popovich shared some thoughts on racial inequality in the United States, and in that conversation with the New York Times, the NFL was brought up, specifically it’s handling of the Colin Kaepernick situation and Roger Goodell’s recent admission that the league should have taken a better stance on players peacefully protesting.

And when the conversation turned to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jone, among others, donating to President Trump’s inaugural committee, Popovich didn’t hold back.

“It’s just hypocritical,” Popovich said. “It’s incongruent. It doesn’t make sense. People aren’t blind. Do you go to your staff and your players and talk about injustices and democracy and how to protest? I don’t get it. I think they put themselves in a position that’s untenable.”

Wow, wow, wow. Gregg Popovich, in an interview with @maureendowd, this time goes after the NFL, and some of their owners. He calls Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones hypocrites. (And of course, the usual Trump criticism baked in.) https://t.co/a3t2iLtRJX pic.twitter.com/PxGf41rAXY — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) June 13, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images