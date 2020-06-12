Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox kept plenty busy in the abbreviated 2020 Major League Baseball Draft.

Boston on Thursday selected three players in the final four rounds of the five-round draft. The Red Sox didn’t have a second-round pick this year as a result of MLB’s investigation into the 2018 World Series-winning team.

First, the Red Sox on Wednesday used their first-round pick on high school infielder Nick Yorke, an Oregon State commit.

Then they made a splash in the third round, drafting Blaze Jordan, a prep school power hitter regarded as one of the more exciting prospects in the draft. He’s currently committed to Mississippi State.

Then in the fourth round, they selected Hawai’i southpaw pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland.

Jeremy Wu-Yelland

6’1” 210

U of Hawaii Junior LHP draft eligible

FB 92-96 T97

SL 79-83

CH 81-83

more video available pic.twitter.com/CzEGlzayQG — Jeremy Wu-Yelland (@jeremyelland) March 16, 2020

They finished their night with another lefty pitcher, selecting Florida State junior Shane Drohan.

It was a unique situation for all teams this year, and the Red Sox were no exception in Chaim Bloom’s first draft with Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images