It turns out Matt Light isn’t the only former Patriot who’s pulled a fast one on Bill Belichick.

As he explained during a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s “The Camera Guys,” Mike Vrabel once had a little fun at the expense of New England’s head coach. Knowing Belichick’s affinity for one of his former defenses, Vrabel donned the helmet of a different team at a Patriots practice.

“Every other day, it’s not an exaggeration that (Belichick) would reference the New York Giants,” Vrabel said, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston. “And he’d be like, ‘(Carl) Banks used to do this, Pepper (Johnson) used to do this, and (Lawrence Taylor).’ Like, ‘You guys stink. These guys were 3-4 linebackers.’ And he would show us film.

“So finally I was like, ‘OK, we’ve got to do something.’ And I found this old helmet in the equipment room, and I was like, ‘You know what? I think now’s the time to roll with it, come out there and be like, ‘Here we go, Bill. We’ve got the Giants linebackers going.”

That was certainly a clever troll effort on Vrabel’s part, but as fate would have it, a Giants helmet went a long way in preventing the former linebacker from winning his fourth Super Bowl.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images