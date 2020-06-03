Major League Baseball on Wednesday released a statement condemning racism and racial injustice.

The statement — in which MLB offered its condolences to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and all the families that have “lost loved ones due to senseless killing and injustice” — comes as protests against racial inequality continue across the United States.

Here’s the full statement:

We want to be better, we need to be better, and this is our promise to do the work. pic.twitter.com/2cI6pCBdVb — MLB (@MLB) June 3, 2020

MLB is just the latest to speak out, as a number of sports leagues and teams — including the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics and New England Patriots — have released statements in recent days.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images