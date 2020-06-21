NASCAR officially has banned the Confederate flag from all events and properties, but some viewers are clearly not happy with NASCAR’s recent stance.
Prior to the now-postponed Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, with several cars displaying the flag while lining the boulevard outside the race track in Lincoln, Ala., per ESPN. A plane flying was seen flying over the race track while dragging both a Confederate flag and a sign reading: “Defund NASCAR,” according to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass.
Check it out, via, FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass:
Here is a view that shows where the Confederate flag is flying with the message “Defund NASCAR” pic.twitter.com/4tQpUnJxfh
— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 21, 2020
NASCAR allowed roughly 5,000 fans to attend the race, which has been moved to Monday.
