Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NASCAR officially has banned the Confederate flag from all events and properties, but some viewers are clearly not happy with NASCAR’s recent stance.

Prior to the now-postponed Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, with several cars displaying the flag while lining the boulevard outside the race track in Lincoln, Ala., per ESPN. A plane flying was seen flying over the race track while dragging both a Confederate flag and a sign reading: “Defund NASCAR,” according to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass.

Check it out, via, FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass:

Here is a view that shows where the Confederate flag is flying with the message “Defund NASCAR” pic.twitter.com/4tQpUnJxfh — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 21, 2020

NASCAR allowed roughly 5,000 fans to attend the race, which has been moved to Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images