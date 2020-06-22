Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Immediately following the disturbing incident at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, the NASCAR community showed support for Bubba Wallace with heartfelt words.

They followed suit with moving action Monday afternoon.

After the Geico 500 was postponed Sunday due to rain, a noose was found in the garage stall of Wallace, NASCAR’s only full-time Black driver. Wallace was instrumental in the auto racing company recently banning Confederate flags from its events, a decision that wasn’t universally embraced by fans.

But it was unison on display Monday prior to the rescheduled Geico 500. Members of all teams came together as Wallace’s No. 43 Chevrolet was pushed to the front of the grid.

Multiple NASCAR drivers and crew members joined Bubba Wallace, pushing his No. 43 car to the front at Talladega. (via @odsteve)pic.twitter.com/ROVL2XOAOM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 22, 2020

Wallace himself was moved by the gesture.

The entire #NASCAR garage just pushed the No. 43 car to the front of the grid in solidarity with @BubbaWallace before today's race. Bubba is in tears and being hugged by each driver, one by one. pic.twitter.com/AYmnjdOsnv — Davey Segal (@DaveyCenter) June 22, 2020

The FBI was promptly notified by NASCAR upon the noose being found by one of Wallace’s crew chiefs. A formal investigation since has been launched.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Helber/Pool USA TODAY Network Images