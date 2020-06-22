On this day, three years ago Danny Ainge traded away the first overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft to the Philadephia Sixers. As part of the trade, the Celtics received the third overall pick and selected Jayson Tatum.

Although the move was looked to be controversial at the time, Celtics fans have plenty to be happy about with the Tatum. Since being drafted, Tatum has averaged 17 points and 6 rebounds per game and shows great potential.

The now 22-year-old averaged 30 points on 49.4% shooting and 8 rebounds to earn Eastern Conference player of the month in February. In addition, Tatum was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career this season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images