Justin Roberts finally will have the chance to relive one of his favorite moments of his pre-teen years.

A NESN panel has chosen the Pepperell, Mass., native as the NESN Fans’ Choice Contest Week 3 winner. Roberts brought his homemade “Most Valuable Papi” sign to Fenway Park on July 31, 2006 and witnessed David Ortiz heroically end the Boston Red Sox’s game against the Cleveland Indians in victory. Roberts used to enjoy rewatching that game but he lost his recording years ago. Here’s why he’ll soon have at least one more chance to see it again.

“I was sitting right behind the Indians dugout with my father for that game,” Roberts wrote in his entry submission. “I was 12 years old, and I had brought a sign that read ‘Most Valuable Papi.’ I was shown holding the sign right before Ortiz hit the walk off to dead center to win the game. It was such an amazing night. My family had the game recorded on a VHS tape, but it went missing a long time ago. I haven’t seen a replay of that game since. Nonetheless, I got to spend time with my dad, I was able to see a David Ortiz walk off, and I made it on to TV. I, as a 12-year-old, was ecstatic!”

Tune in at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday for the Red Sox vs. Indians game Roberts picked and be sure to enter NESN’s Fans’ Choice Contest in an upcoming week.

Thumbnail photo via Justin Roberts