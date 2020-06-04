Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brock Holt might have bitten off more than he can chew.

The Milwaukee Brewers infielder (still feels weird to say) posted a video Wednesday of himself running routes in a local field. Holt also tagged New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the post and wrote, “I’m here if you need me.”

Well, Stidham responded Wednesday night, and it sounds like the sophomore signal-caller is open teaming up with the former Boston Red Sox utilityman.

Take a look:

Ah, nothing like a pair of athletes with Boston ties rubbing elbows on social media.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images