When Shane Drohan still was available in the fifth round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft on Thursday night, the Red Sox saw their chance to select him.

Boston drafted Drohan out of Florida State 148th overall. But it didn’t believe the junior still would be on the board.

“We were really, really excited to get Shane in the fifth round,” Red Sox director of amateur scouting Paul Toboni said, via MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “Quite frankly, we didn’t think he was going to be there even in the fourth, really. And then we took (Jeremy) Wu-Yelland (in the fourth round), we we’re like, ‘OK, there’s no way he’s going to be there in the fifth (round).’ But we were happy to be able to consider him there.”

Drohan, a left-handed pitcher, made 11 starts, 22 appearances overall, in three seasons at Florida State. He amassed a 4.98 ERA with 72 strikeouts in 56 innings of work.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images