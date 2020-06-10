Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox own just four picks in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft.

Only one of those selections — No. 17 overall in the first round — falls in the top 88.

The 2020 draft is unique for every team in that it consists of five rounds — instead of the usual 40 — in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Boston also will be without a second-round pick, however, thanks to MLB’s discipline for allegations the Red Sox illegally stole signs in 2018.

Still, this draft remains important for Chaim Bloom and Co., as the Red Sox’s farm system could use an influx of talent after several trades involving notable prospects in recent years. And NESN.com will have you covered as Boston welcomes four new faces to the organization.

The draft begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET with the first round and Competitive Balance Round A, during which 37 players will be selected. It’ll continue Thursday at 5 p.m. ET with the remaining 123 picks.

Here’s a list of each Red Sox draft pick, updated Wednesday and Thursday as soon as each player is selected.

Round 1 (No. 17): Nick Yorke, 2B, Archbishop Mitty High School (Calif.)

Round 2: No pick

Round 3 (No. 89):

Round 4 (No. 118):

Round 5 (No. 148):

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images