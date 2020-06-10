Rob Manfred is “100 percent” confident there will be baseball in 2020. It’s just a matter of if Major League Baseball and the Players’ Association can come to terms on a deal.

The two sides have been at odds on how to go about starting a shortened season and how the players will be compensated. Of course, there’s also concerns for at-risk players for contracting COVID-19.

Manfred on Wednesday noted the league will offer a new proposal to the MLBPA that will be a “significant move in the players’ direction.” While we don’t know what it will entail, we do know the commissioner is hopeful an agreement will be reached and he won’t have to step in to implement and even shorter season than both sides want.

“I would prefer to negotiate a new agreement with the MLBPA that gets us more games and resolves the issues that have separated us, amicably,” Manfred said on MLB Network on Wednesday.

The commissioner did note it would be impossible to play 80 games if they want the season to end in late September. So the clock is ticking, and time is running out before the season becomes shorter than anyone is hopeful for.

