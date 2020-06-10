Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A big question in the world of sports is whether Major League Baseball will play its 2020 season.

Both MLB and its Players’ Association have yet to agree on terms of how to start the shortened campaign. The league reportedly proposed a 76-game season, while the union countered with an 89-game season and full prorated salaries.

Of course, the players’ salaries has been the biggest thing through this whole ordeal.

But Rob Manfred on Wednesday revealed on MLB Network that another proposal indeed would be made, and that it would be in favor of the players.

“It will be another significant move in the players’ direction,” he said.

What means? Well, we’re not quite sure. But the commissioner did note that he hopes the PA will budge a bit when it comes to the salary negotiations.

“We’re committed to the (negotiating) process, and we’ll continue to do that,” Manfred added.

There has been no concrete date set as to when something will get done. But knows it’s impossible to play 80 games if they want the regular season to end in late September.

So, just how will this proposal favor the players? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images