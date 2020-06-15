Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nine years ago Monday, the Boston Bruins won the Stanley Cup.

Yeah, time flies.

It was June 15th, 2011 when the Bruins ended a 39-year Cup drought as their wildly entertaining postseason run culminated with a Game 7 victory against the Canucks in Vancouver.

The B’s beat a bitter rival in the Montreal Canadiens in seven games to kick off the postseason. After sweeping the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round — avenging the meltdown Boston had just a year prior against Philly — the Bruins snuck past the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games to advance to the Cup Final.

On the anniversary of the Bruins hoisting Lord Stanley, why don’t we look back at a couple of the top moments from that run?

Here’s the NHL’s “History will be made” ad.

And how about the final seconds of Game 7 in Vancouver, when the Bruins and their fans alike knew the Cup was coming back to Boston?

And, of course, the moment B’s captain Zdeno Chara received the greatest trophy in sports.

What a run that was.

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images