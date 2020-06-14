Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Alvin Kamara is clearly enjoying himself at his first-ever NASCAR event.

The New Orleans Saints running back is among the fans in attendance at the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday.

NASCAR extended Kamara an invitation after he shared his support in regards to NASCAR banning the Confederate flag earlier this week. Kamara on Sunday showed support of NASCAR’s lone African American driver Bubba Wallace, who asked for the flag to be banned and has spoken out publicly about racial injustice.

Well, Kamara had some hilarious tweets perhaps depicting just how much fun he’s having.

Check out a few of them here:

never thought about what would happen if it rained… now i know. EXTREME DRYING PROTOCOL IN EFFECT! @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/9M3oXEhZV5 — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 14, 2020

just a thought….. @HomesteadMiami is 1.5 miles long. I’ve rune 1.5 miles, but when i look at the track it looks like something i’d never wanna do ever in my life 😅 — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 14, 2020

saw that!! High and tight. gotta hold on to that! https://t.co/5fHN65zhFx — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 14, 2020

ok so i’m tryna figure out the science behind the pit stop.. confusion 😂 but i’m gettin it @NASCAR — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 14, 2020

It certainly seems NASCAR has a new fan.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images