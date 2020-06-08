COVID-19 has struck college football once again.
Three Auburn football players have tested positive for the coronavirus, a team spokesman told to the Montgomery Advertiser on Sunday. All three, who are asymptomatic, were tested Friday after returning to campus Thursday. They will be self-isolated from their team, which can begin voluntary practices Monday, until they recover.
This, of course, isn’t the first instance of college football players testing positive for the virus. As many as five Alabama players tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, at least one of which participated in player-led workouts Tuesday and Wednesday. Three Oklahoma State University players have tested positive for the coronavirus, too.
All of this comes days after NCAA president Mark Emmert reportedly admitted the college football season could be shortened by the coronavirus during a call with congressional Republicans on Wednesday. Emmert even went as far as saying conference title games possibly could be played before Thanksgiving.
But with only a couple months until the season begins, the time to concoct a backup plan is running short.
More COVID-19: Doctors Discuss Dangers Posed By Resuming Sports Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images