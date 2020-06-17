Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have been busy since Warrior Ice Arena opened for voluntary workouts. And that trend continued Wednesday.

Both Zdeno Chara and John Moore were on the ice, along with Par Lindholm. Skating and skills coach Kim Brandvold also took part in Wednesday’s workout.

Check out some pictures from the day:

Another Warrior work day. Big Zee, Mooresy, and @parlindholm were joined by B's skating consultant Kim Brandvold.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/cbR76ibS2q — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 17, 2020

And here are some highlights:

Here are some highlights from the Bruins' voluntary workouts Wednesday. (via Boston Bruins) pic.twitter.com/Y490dsxTZ5 — Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) June 17, 2020

Lookin’ good, fellas.

The NHL is hopeful to begin Phase 3 of its plan beginning July 10, which means the beginning of training camp. There’s still no word on if or when the Stanley Cup playoffs will begin, but it’s certainly nice to see Phase 2 is going smoothly.

Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Boston Bruins