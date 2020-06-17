The Boston Bruins have been busy since Warrior Ice Arena opened for voluntary workouts. And that trend continued Wednesday.
Both Zdeno Chara and John Moore were on the ice, along with Par Lindholm. Skating and skills coach Kim Brandvold also took part in Wednesday’s workout.
Check out some pictures from the day:
Another Warrior work day.
Big Zee, Mooresy, and @parlindholm were joined by B's skating consultant Kim Brandvold.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/cbR76ibS2q
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 17, 2020
And here are some highlights:
(via Boston Bruins) pic.twitter.com/Y490dsxTZ5
— Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) June 17, 2020
Let 'em rip, Mooresy. 🚀#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/WjQROMVqwl
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 17, 2020
Lookin’ good, fellas.
The NHL is hopeful to begin Phase 3 of its plan beginning July 10, which means the beginning of training camp. There’s still no word on if or when the Stanley Cup playoffs will begin, but it’s certainly nice to see Phase 2 is going smoothly.
