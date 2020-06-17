The Boston Bruins have been busy since Warrior Ice Arena opened for voluntary workouts. And that trend continued Wednesday.

Both Zdeno Chara and John Moore were on the ice, along with Par Lindholm. Skating and skills coach Kim Brandvold also took part in Wednesday’s workout.

The NHL is hopeful to begin Phase 3 of its plan beginning July 10, which means the beginning of training camp. There’s still no word on if or when the Stanley Cup playoffs will begin, but it’s certainly nice to see Phase 2 is going smoothly.

