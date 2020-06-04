Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Amid announcements for the NBA’s return to play format, the G League has canceled the remainder of its season.

The news on Thursday, first reported by the Athletic’s Shams Charania, was confirmed by G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

Charania followed up his report saying the league paid-out its players through the final 17 canceled days while extending their health benefits. But for players on two-way contracts like Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall, it’s to be determined if their seasons are over.

The Celtics have had Fall on call as he split time between them and the Maine Red Claws, and he’s a large reason of why the G League affiliate had its best season to date. But since two-way players traditionally aren’t eligible for postseason play and can only travel and practice with the team during playoffs, the 7-foot-5 center may have played the final game of his rookie year.

But that being said, this isn’t a traditional year. As teams travel to Orlando, Fla. for a 22-team postseason structure, it would make sense for the league to allow expanded rosters, which general managers unanimously voted for when surveyed, according to the Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor.

At that point, Fall could potentially get brought along to Disney World as a reserve in case of injury or, of course, a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Hopefully we haven’t seen the last of him. The world needs photos of Tacko Fall at Disney World.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images