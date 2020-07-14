Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are 2 1/2 weeks until the NHL officially resumes play, and teams will get one exhibition game under their belts beforehand.

The league Tuesday released a schedule of 12 exhibition games spanning July 28 to July 30, and the Boston Bruins will have to take on some tough competition.

The B’s are scheduled to play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m. ET. Columbus defeated Boston twice in a matter of two weeks in January, earning a 33-22-15 record before play was paused in mid-March.

Here’s a look at the full exhibition schedule, via NHL Public Relations:

Hockey. In July. 12 exhibition games are on the schedule later this month ahead of the #StanleyCup Qualifiers. https://t.co/64XfKl1jJy pic.twitter.com/ApuIKYP2M2 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 14, 2020

Hockey in July? We’ll take it.

The NHL’s qualifying round begins Saturday, Aug. 1. You can check out the scheduled matchups here.

