The Boston Bruins on Thursday revealed how they will pay tribute to Colby Cave upon the restart of the 2019-20 season.

Each player will sport helmet decals to honor Cave, who in April died at 25 years old after a brain bleed. Cave played in 23 games over parts of two seasons with the Bruins before landing with the Edmonton Oilers midway through the 2018-19 campaign. The Saskatchewan native appeared in 44 games for the Oilers, including 11 this season.

Here are the helmet decals:

Our teammate. Our friend. Forever in our hearts.#WeSkateFor Colby 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/K7vc5kSx9n — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 30, 2020

The Oilers, who honored Cave with a tribute video prior to Thursday’s exhibition with the Calgary Flames, will sport similar helmet decals.

The Bruins will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday in the first and only exhibition game for both teams.

Boston officially will resume its season at 3 p.m. on Sunday with a round-robin game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images