Boston Celtics fans can breathe a sigh of relief, even though it may not have initially seemed that way.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart went to the floor hard late in the second quarter of their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks after colliding in midair with 6-foot-11, 240-plus pound Giannis Antetokounmpo as the pair wrestled for a rebound coming off the rim.

Smart certainly looked to get the worst of it, twisting his arm back and landing on his shoulder. He admitted to reporters after the game he felt his shoulder was “about to break.”

(You can watch the collision here)

“It was a scary moment,” Smart said, per Forbes’ Chris Grenham. “It felt like my shoulder was about to break, but thank god it didn’t. I’m OK. Everything is fine. We checked it out. My range of motion is fine. I got feeling in my arm — everything is OK.”

It certainly seemed that way for Smart, who arguably was the best player on the floor for the Celtics in the loss. He finished with a team-high 23 points on 7-for-11 shooting with four rebounds.

Smart even threw in a couple of extra circular jabs at the officials postgame.

Thumbnail photo via Ashley Landis/Pool USA TODAY Sports Images