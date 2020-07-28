Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s almost showtime for the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics on Tuesday will play their third and final scrimmage before resuming their regular season Friday night. Boston’s last exhibition game will be against the Houston Rockets, who currently own the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Boston split its first two scrimmages. It was dealt a loss by the Oklahoma City Thunder last Friday before coming out on top against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Rockets online:

When: Tuesday, July 28 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV, NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: FuboTV

