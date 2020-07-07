Chelsea can all but secure a place in next season’s continental competition by defeating a nearby foe.
Crystal Palace will host Chelsea on Tuesday at Selhurst Park in a Premier League Round 34 game between London-based rivals. Crystal Palace has lost three consecutive games and dropped to 14th place in the Premier League standings, but its good play earlier in the season has made avoiding relegation a certainty. Chelsea has won four of its last five games, and a win over Crystal Palace will take the Blues up to third place and strengthen its grip on a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.
Here’s how and when to watch Crystal Palace versus Chelsea.
When: Tuesday, July 7, at 1 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live
Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com