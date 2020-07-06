Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump believes recent controversies have negatively impacted NASCAR’s viewership, but the TV ratings tell a different story.

The United States President on Monday lashed out at Darrell Wallace Jr., calling for him to apologize for last month’s noose controversy, which he believes is a “hoax.” Additionally, Trump claimed that the story, along with NASCAR’s recent banning of the Confederate flag, has led to NASCAR’s “lowest ratings ever”.

Shortly after Trump sent his tweet, Fox Sports executive vice president Michael Mulvihill responded to sharing the networks NASCAR ratings since the 2020 season resumed May 17.

Take a look:

NASCAR viewership on Fox networks is up +8% since returning from its pandemic hiatus on May 17. — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) July 6, 2020

And then there’s this tweet from NBC Sports Public Relations, which announced historic viewership for Saturday’s IndyCar-NASCAR crossover at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Both INDYCAR and NASCAR Xfinity score viewership milestones on Crossover Saturday pic.twitter.com/RN4ilrrXpS — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) July 5, 2020

Numbers don’t lie.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images