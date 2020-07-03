Things are looking rather, shall we say, sweet at Fenway Park.
The Boston Red Sox returned to the ballpark Friday for the MLB’s Summer Camp, in preparation for the league’s 2020 season.
With measures being taken into consideration due to the coronavirus pandemic, which a few members of the Red Sox tested positive for, though, MLB facilities are looking a bit differently.
The Red Sox, for example, are having players use the suites in the ballpark as two-person locker rooms. And they’re looking pretty awesome.
Check it out in the video posted to Twitter by Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis:
It’s beginning to look a lot like BASEBALL… everyyyywherrreee you go! 🎶⚾️😍 pic.twitter.com/97lkj00leu
— Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) July 3, 2020
Well, that’s certainly making the best out of a bad situation.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images