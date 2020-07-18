It’s race day at in the Lone Star State.
NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will compete Saturday in the My Bariatric Solutions 300 at Texas Motor Speedway. The Xfinity Series originally was supposed to be at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend, but the race was moved to Texas as part of the revamped 2020 schedule.
Will Austin Cindric make it three wins in a row following last weekend’s sweep at Kentucky Speedway? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how and when to watch the My Bariatric Solutions 300 online and on TV:
When: Saturday, July 18, at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live
More Racing News: NASCAR Fans Apparently Booed Bubba Wallace, Cheered When He Wrecked At Bristol
Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images