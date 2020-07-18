Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can Arsenal topple another one of English soccer’s heavyweights?

Arsenal will face Manchester City on Saturday at Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup semifinals. Manchester City, the reigning FA Cup winner, is keen to retain the trophy, having already lost its Premier League crown this season. Arsenal is struggling in the Premier League, and winning this competition for a record 14th time would ease the sting of an otherwise disappointing campaign.

Arsenal beat Liverpool on Wednesday in the Premier League. The Gunners will have to deliver another stirring performance if they are to achieve a similar result against Manchester City, which has beaten them seven consecutive times by an aggregate score of 20-2.

Here’s how to watch Arsenal versus Manchester City

When: Saturday, June 27, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

