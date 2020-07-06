Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NASCAR is standing behind Darrell Wallace Jr. after President Donald Trump attacked the Cup Series driver Monday on Twitter.

In his tweet, Trump demanded Wallace apologize to the drivers that stood behind him after a noose was found in his garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway, calling the entire incident a “hoax.” And it didn’t take long for NASCAR to jump to Wallace’s defense.

“We are proud to have Bubba Wallace in the NASCAR family and we commend his courage and leadership,” NASCAR said in a statement Monday afternoon, via FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass and Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stein. “NASCAR continues to stand tall with Bubba, our competitors and everyone who makes our sport welcoming and inclusive for all racing fans.”

NASCAR also retweeted Wallace’s message promoting “love” following Trump’s tweet, accompanied by the hashtag #WeStandWithBubba.

Well said.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Slocum/Pool USA TODAY Network Images