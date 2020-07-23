This Friday, the Boston Red Sox home opener against the Baltimore Orioles marks the five-year anniversary of the New England Sports Network and Lexus partnership program “Lexus Strike Out Hunger.” The initiative donates funds to The Greater Boston Food Bank every time a Boston pitcher strikes out the opposing team’s hitter.

In celebration of the fifth year of the program and to combat the shortened 2020 Major League Baseball season, Lexus has increased the donation from $50 to $100 to The Greater Boston Food Bank for every Boston pitcher strike out. The initiative will launch on Opening Day, slated for Friday, July 24, and runs through all games in the 2020 Major League Baseball regular season.

The fifth annual Strike Out Hunger Campaign follows Lexus’ most successful year to date, with Lexus donating $81,650 to The Greater Boston Food Bank. Over the past four seasons, Lexus has donated a total of $308,750 to The Greater Boston Food Bank, which has provided 926,250 healthy meals to those in need across Eastern Massachusetts.

“On behalf of the Boston Area Lexus dealers, we’re delighted to sponsor the Strike Out Hunger program for the fifth consecutive year,” Lexus eastern area general manager Chad Deustch said. “The impact the program made over the last four years far exceeded our expectations, and we look forward to what this season has in store. We’re proud to partner with The Greater Boston Food Bank and NESN around a passion we all share to help make a difference in our community.”

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Lexus on the Strike Out Hunger program for the 5th consecutive season,” NESN’s senior vice president of partnership development and media Greg Leach said. “Our relationship with Lexus extends over 15 years, but this particular program plays a special role in our Boston community. With the shortened baseball season and the vast food insecurities that have resulted from the COVID-19 crisis, we are proud to be a part of a program that will help so many people in our community.”

As a result of COVID-19 crisis, the demand for food continues to rise. One in eight residents of Eastern Massachusetts is expected to experience food insecurity in 2020. Throughout the pandemic, The Greater Boston Food Bank continues to work alongside 500-plus partner hunger-relief agencies throughout nine counties and 190 towns and cities across Eastern Massachusetts.

“We are so thankful that Lexus will continue their support of The Greater Boston Food Bank during this pandemic-shortened baseball season,” Greater Boston Food Bank president and CEO Catherine D’Amato said. “COVID-19 has caused food insecurity to rise to historic levels throughout the country, so now more than ever, the generosity of Lexus will help ensure that we are able to continue to serve our neighbors in need during this difficult time.”

The Boston Red Sox will open their 60-game regular season against the Baltimore Orioles at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. NESN will have pre-game coverage beginning at 6 p.m. and an hour of post-game coverage. NESN will televise 55 of the 60 regular season games, which will include all 30 home broadcasts.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images