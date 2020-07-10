Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mark your calendars, NHL fans. Hockey officially is back.

The league and NHLPA ratified the new CBA Friday night, meaning NHL teams will be back on the ice to fight for the Stanley Cup in just three weeks.

We know games begin Aug. 1, with the Boston Bruins returning Aug. 2 against the Philadelphia Flyers in their round-robin tournament to determine conference seeding.

Here are some other critical dates to know:

July 13 — Training camps open

July 26 — Team travel to hub cities

July 28-30 — Exhibition games begin

Aug. 1 — Stanley Cup Qualifying Games begin

Aug. 10* — Phase 2 of NHL Draft Lottery begins

Aug. 11 — Round 1 begins

Aug. 25* — Round 2 begins

Sept. 8* — Conference Finals begin

Sept. 22* — Stanley Cup Final begins

Oct. 4* — Last possible day of Stanley Cup Final

Oct. 9-10* — NHL Draft

* Tentative date

It’s been a long four-plus months, but hockey finally is on the horizon.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images